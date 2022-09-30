HT Auto
In pics: Jawa 42 Bobber, the most affordable bobber you can buy

Jawa 42 Bobber sits below the Perak. It is priced between 2.06 lakhs (ex-showroom) and 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom).
| Updated on: 30 Sep 2022, 17:01 PM
The seat on the Jawa 42 Bobber is also all-new. 
The Jawa 42 Bobber has minimalistic bodywork, chopped-up fenders, low single seat, fat tyres and unique paint schemes.
Jawa 42 is powered by 334 cc engine. It produces 30 Ps and 32 Nm.
Jawa 42 Bobber will be sold in three colour options.
Jawa 42 gets a new fuel tank with tank pads.
