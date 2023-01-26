In pics: Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster gets new colour schemes
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has unveiled new paint schemes for the Jawa 42 and the Yezdi Roadster. The brand has not made any mechanical upgrades to either of the motorcycles.
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles have revealed new paint schemes for the Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster.
Jawa 42 now gets a new paint scheme called Cosmic Carbon, Jawa is calling the variant, 42 Sports Stripe
The new paint scheme gets carbon fibre finish. Yezdi says this is because carbon is the very source of life.
Mechanically, the Jawa 42 remains the same, So, it continues to come with a 294.72 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces for 27 bhp and 26.84 Nm of peak torque.
The Jawa 42 Cosmic Carbon is priced at INR 1,95,142 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Then there is the Yezdi Roadster which is now offered in Crimson Dual Tone.
It is priced at ₹2,03,829 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Yezdi has not made any mechanical changes to the Roadster.
So, it continues to come with a 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 29 bhp and a peak torque output of 28.95 Nm.
First Published Date: 26 Jan 2023, 13:45 PM IST
