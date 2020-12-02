In pics: Jaguar reveals facelift F-Pace SVR performance SUV, faster than before

Home
The steering wheel of the F-Pace SVR performance SUV has also received a new electronic power-assistance system. Modified tuning of the adaptive damping promises a more refined ride at low speeds.
1/6Jaguar Land Rover has announced its performance SUV F-Pace SVR has received a facelift that will make it faster and more dynamic than the previous model, most significant change being revised torque curve at 700 Nm, making it three times faster in short sprints.
2/6The design of the new F-Pace SVR is enhanced with new apertures and vents for improved powertrain and brake cooling. Surrounding the new SVR-badged grille, the revised bumper design features X-shape and blade-like elements intersecting the lower side air vents and intakes.
3/6The interior of the new F-Pace SVR has also received design tweaks. Seat and door inserts now get Alcantara finishing, with elements such as the central cubby and leather midroll wrapped in luxurious Windsor leather.
4/6The 12.3-inch HD Interactive Driver Display is wrapped in Alcantara with ebony stitching, while aluminium patterned finishers feature as standard with open-pore carbon-fibre available as an option.
5/62021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR is powered by the same supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine. It produces the same 550 horsepower and an 8-speed automatic gearbox is still the transmission of choice.
6/6Jaguar Land Rover claims that the improvement of 20 Nm in the torque figure will help the new SVR to hit 100 kmph in just four seconds and achieve a top speed of 286 kmph.
