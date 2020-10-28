Top Sections
Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Jaguar introduces 2021 E-Pace SUV with enhanced features

In pics: Jaguar introduces 2021 E-Pace SUV with enhanced features

7 Photos . Updated: 28 Oct 2020, 11:12 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The price of the 2021 Jaguar E-Pace SUV starts at $42,045 (around 31 lakh) and goes up to $51,045 (around 38 lakh) for the 300 Sport trim level.

1/7Jaguar Land Rover has taken the covers off the new 2021 E-Pace SUV with new hybrid powertrain, refreshed exterior and interior design.
2/7The changes in the exterior design is subtle yet hard to miss. Jaguar has added new all-LED headlights, reshaped front and rear bumpers and a there is a different grille pattern.
3/7Inside, the new E-Pace gets a new 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is almost double the size it was in the preceding E-Pace models. The new touchscreen now uses the latest Pivi Pro software and aims to provide improved graphics and connectivity features.
4/7There is also an optional 12.3-inch HD Interactive Driver Display with enhanced graphics and a configurable layout which can show full screen navigation mapping with turn-by-turn instructions, digital dials, media, contact list or infotainment details.
5/7Jaguar has used soft-touch materials around the cabin of the new E-Pace SUV. The reshaped gear selector has finishing like a cricket ball stitching. The air vents, speaker grilles and dials get new metallic finishes too.
6/7The new three-cylinder petrol plug-in hybrid (in picture) provides a range of up to 55 kms. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium diesel, the new 1.5-litre three-cylinder and the latest 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engines feature mild hybrid technology.
7/7Advanced features include intelligent All-Wheel Drive and smooth-shifting automatic transmissions, ensuring the new E-PACE delivers the confidence-inspiring dynamics, traction and refinement expected from a Jaguar.
