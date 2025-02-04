In pics: Is the BMW iX1 LWB Electric the all-round luxury EV you have been waiting for?
- We took the iX1 Long wheelbase Electric out for a drive and here is what you should know:
The BMW iX1 LWB Electric is priced at an introductory ₹49 lakhs before taxes, making it more affordable than the base X1 by ₹80,000. It is an identical twin of the iX1, featuring a large kidney grille, adaptive LED headlamps, and a stretched roofline.
The iX1 LWB brings a large surface diffuser, sculpted taillights, and the L lettering at the rear.
The EV rides on 18-inch M Light alloy wheels and brings a 2,800 mm long wheelbase. The height and the width remain identical to that of the regular iX1.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Compare
Compare
Compare
UPCOMING
91.3 kWh 482 km
₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
Compare
View Offers
The extra 108 mm of wheelbase translates to abundant legroom and kneeroom for the second row occupant. The rear doors open wider for easier entry and a lowered gearbox hump allows for more feet space.
The rear row occupants are treated with softer foam cushioning with extended seat cushion. The cabin further features a nine square-feet panormic sunroof, 12-speaker Harman Kardon setup, auto climate control and more.
The BMW iX1 LWB offers a clean dashboard and centre console design with a widescreen curved display taking centre stage. The driver gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel and the cabin features a dual-tone look.
The front row Sports Seats are electrically adjustable and the cabin features a beige headliner to bring a dual-tone aesthetic.
The BMW iX1 LWB features a a single electric motor on the front axle and a 66.4 kWh battery. This is claimed to allow for a 531 km single-charge range, but our tests put the figure at 450 km per charge.
The iX1 LWB makes 201 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. While the regular iX1 features the xDrive tech which enables all-wheel drive, the longer sibling comes with e-drive.
The iX1 LWB Electric brings a refined driving experience with great control over NVH levels.
First Published Date: 04 Feb 2025, 16:12 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS