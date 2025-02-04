HT Auto
In Pics: Is The Bmw Ix1 Lwb Electric The All Round Luxury Ev You Have Been Waiting For?

In pics: Is the BMW iX1 LWB Electric the all-round luxury EV you have been waiting for?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Feb 2025, 16:12 PM
  • We took the iX1 Long wheelbase Electric out for a drive and here is what you should know:
BMW iX1 LWB
1/10
The BMW iX1 LWB Electric is priced at an introductory 49 lakhs before taxes, making it more affordable than the base X1 by 80,000. It is an identical twin of the iX1, featuring a large kidney grille, adaptive LED headlamps, and a stretched roofline.
BMW iX1 LWB
The BMW iX1 LWB Electric is priced at an introductory 49 lakhs before taxes, making it more affordable than the base X1 by 80,000. It is an identical twin of the iX1, featuring a large kidney grille, adaptive LED headlamps, and a stretched roofline.
BMW iX1 LWB
2/10
The iX1 LWB brings a large surface diffuser, sculpted taillights, and the L lettering at the rear. 
BMW iX1 LWB
The iX1 LWB brings a large surface diffuser, sculpted taillights, and the L lettering at the rear. 
BMW iX1 LWB
3/10
The EV rides on 18-inch M Light alloy wheels and brings a 2,800 mm long wheelbase. The height and the width remain identical to that of the regular iX1. 
BMW iX1 LWB
The EV rides on 18-inch M Light alloy wheels and brings a 2,800 mm long wheelbase. The height and the width remain identical to that of the regular iX1. 

BMW iX1 LWB
4/10
The extra 108 mm of wheelbase translates to abundant legroom and kneeroom for the second row occupant. The rear doors open wider for easier entry and a lowered gearbox hump allows for more feet space. 
BMW iX1 LWB
The extra 108 mm of wheelbase translates to abundant legroom and kneeroom for the second row occupant. The rear doors open wider for easier entry and a lowered gearbox hump allows for more feet space. 
BMW iX1 LWB
5/10
The rear row occupants are treated with softer foam cushioning with extended seat cushion. The cabin further features a nine square-feet panormic sunroof, 12-speaker Harman Kardon setup, auto climate control and more.
BMW iX1 LWB
The rear row occupants are treated with softer foam cushioning with extended seat cushion. The cabin further features a nine square-feet panormic sunroof, 12-speaker Harman Kardon setup, auto climate control and more.
BMW iX1 LWB
6/10
The BMW iX1 LWB offers a clean dashboard and centre console design with a widescreen curved display taking centre stage. The driver gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel and the cabin features a dual-tone look. 
BMW iX1 LWB
The BMW iX1 LWB offers a clean dashboard and centre console design with a widescreen curved display taking centre stage. The driver gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel and the cabin features a dual-tone look. 
BMW iX1 LWB
7/10
The front row Sports Seats are electrically adjustable and the cabin features a beige headliner to bring a dual-tone aesthetic. 
BMW iX1 LWB
The front row Sports Seats are electrically adjustable and the cabin features a beige headliner to bring a dual-tone aesthetic. 
BMW iX1 LWB
8/10
The BMW iX1 LWB features a  a single electric motor on the front axle and a 66.4 kWh battery. This is claimed to allow for a 531 km single-charge range, but our tests put the figure at 450 km per charge.
BMW iX1 LWB
The BMW iX1 LWB features a  a single electric motor on the front axle and a 66.4 kWh battery. This is claimed to allow for a 531 km single-charge range, but our tests put the figure at 450 km per charge.
BMW iX1 LWB
9/10
The iX1 LWB makes 201 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. While the regular iX1 features the xDrive tech which enables all-wheel drive, the longer sibling comes with e-drive. 
BMW iX1 LWB
The iX1 LWB makes 201 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. While the regular iX1 features the xDrive tech which enables all-wheel drive, the longer sibling comes with e-drive. 
BMW iX1 LWB
10/10
The iX1 LWB Electric brings a refined driving experience with great control over NVH levels. 
BMW iX1 LWB
The iX1 LWB Electric brings a refined driving experience with great control over NVH levels. 
First Published Date: 04 Feb 2025, 16:12 PM IST
TAGS: BMW iX1 LWB iX1 LWB BMW iX1 EQA

