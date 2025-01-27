Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: Indian Army Shows Stunning Stunts On Motorcycles During Republic Day 2025 Parade

In pics: Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles during Republic Day parade

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Jan 2025, 14:19 PM
Follow us on:
  • More than 40 motorcycle riders from Indian Army performed different stunts in Republic Day.
1/5 Indian Army performs stunning acrobatics on motorcycles every year on Republic Day. This year too, during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, the Indian Army's signal regiment performed acrobatics on motorcycles, where they used the retro machines. For these stunts, the acrobat team used the Indian Army's standard-issue Royal Enfield motorcycles. The stunts shown by the Indian Army personnel were some of the best attractions of the Republic Day parade in New Delhi (Bloomberg)
2/5 Acrobats of the Indian Army Signal regiment ride on motorcycles during the Republic Day parade at the ceremonial Kartavya Path in New Delhi, India, on January 26. Like every year, the acrobatics team of the Indian Army performed stunning stunts during the Republic Day parade. (Bloomberg)
3/5 Dare Devil is the motorcycle riders display team of the Signal Corps of the Indian Army that performs an acrobatic show on motorcycles during the Republic Day parade at the ceremonial Kartavya Path in New Delhi. This year too, the soldiers performed the show on January 26. (Bloomberg)

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Engine Icon648.0 cc Mileage Icon25 kmpl
₹ 3.64 - 3.94 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Bullet 650
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 3 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Classic 650
Engine Icon647.95 cc
₹ 3.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
Engine Icon349 cc Mileage Icon36.2 kmpl
₹ 2.35 - 2.38 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Engine Icon647.95 cc Mileage Icon25 kmpl
₹ 3.03 - 3.31 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
4/5 Every year, this rider's team performs some unique stunts on motorcycles. The 76th Republic Day in 2023 was no different. The acrobats had been trialling on Kartavya Path for the last few days and January 26 was D-day when the skilled performers showcased multiple stunts on different motorcycles. (Bloomberg)
5/5 Around 15 motorcycles and more than 40 motorcycle riders took part in these stunts. Not only in Delhi, but the Dare Devils had previously showcased their skills in various other parts of the country as well. (Hindustan Times)
First Published Date: 27 Jan 2025, 14:19 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS