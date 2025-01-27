In pics: Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles during Republic Day parade

1/5

Indian Army performs stunning acrobatics on motorcycles every year on Republic Day. This year too, during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, the Indian Army's signal regiment performed acrobatics on motorcycles, where they used the retro machines. For these stunts, the acrobat team used the Indian Army's standard-issue Royal Enfield motorcycles. The stunts shown by the Indian Army personnel were some of the best attractions of the Republic Day parade in New Delhi (Bloomberg)