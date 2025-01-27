In pics: Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles during Republic Day parade
- More than 40 motorcycle riders from Indian Army performed different stunts in Republic Day.
Indian Army performs stunning acrobatics on motorcycles every year on Republic Day. This year too, during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, the Indian Army's signal regiment performed acrobatics on motorcycles, where they used the retro machines. For these stunts, the acrobat team used the Indian Army's standard-issue Royal Enfield motorcycles. The stunts shown by the Indian Army personnel were some of the best attractions of the Republic Day parade in New Delhi
Acrobats of the Indian Army Signal regiment ride on motorcycles during the Republic Day parade at the ceremonial Kartavya Path in New Delhi, India, on January 26. Like every year, the acrobatics team of the Indian Army performed stunning stunts during the Republic Day parade.
Dare Devil is the motorcycle riders display team of the Signal Corps of the Indian Army that performs an acrobatic show on motorcycles during the Republic Day parade at the ceremonial Kartavya Path in New Delhi. This year too, the soldiers performed the show on January 26.
Every year, this rider's team performs some unique stunts on motorcycles. The 76th Republic Day in 2023 was no different. The acrobats had been trialling on Kartavya Path for the last few days and January 26 was D-day when the skilled performers showcased multiple stunts on different motorcycles.
Around 15 motorcycles and more than 40 motorcycle riders took part in these stunts. Not only in Delhi, but the Dare Devils had previously showcased their skills in various other parts of the country as well.
First Published Date: 27 Jan 2025, 14:19 PM IST
