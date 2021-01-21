Home
>
Auto
>
Photos
> In pics: India's first Porsche Studio comes up in Delhi
In pics: India's first Porsche Studio comes up in Delhi
6 Photos
. Updated: 21 Jan 2021, 01:26 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
Porsche India has decided to step up with its first Porsche Studio in India. It is among the 14 such Porsche studios in the world. The Studio is based on a futuristic showroom concept, like a new brand space that goes beyond the traditional showroom format. It offers a bit more than just the car.
1/6The Porsche showroom in Delhi's Connaught Place, which has stood there for some years now, has been transformed into a new kind of car buying experience. (Sabyasachi Dasguptga/HT Auto)
<
2/6The showroom has space enough to showcase two cars at a time. But if one is a Porsche fan, he can spend quality time being lost at the carmaker's history carefully framed across the showroom. (Sabyasachi Dasguptga/HT Auto)
<
3/6For the collectors, Porsche also offers a range of miniatures of some of its iconic models over the years, besides several memorabilia to dig in. (Sabyasachi Dasguptga/HT Auto)
<
4/6The lifestyle boutique store links Porsche craftsmanship, aesthetics and urban lifestyle with a centre stage area and LED screens that will feature the latest Porsche models. (Sabyasachi Dasguptga/HT Auto)
<
5/6For the more serious buyers, there is a dedicated Configuration Lab and Trimming Area to customise their luxury sports car with inspiration provided by materials and large interactive screens on the Exclusive Manufaktur wall. (Sabyasachi Dasguptga/HT Auto)
<
6/6The Porsche Studio is now open for public. However, due to health and safety protocols, visits for now, are only by pre-scheduled appointments. (Sabyasachi Dasguptga/HT Auto)
<