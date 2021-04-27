Top Sections
In pics: Hyundai unveils sporty, performance-focused 2021 Kona N SUV

7 Photos . Updated: 27 Apr 2021, 04:41 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The 2021 Hyundai Kona N SUV gets an exclusive colour scheme called the Sonic Blue.

1/7Hyundai has unveiled 2021 Kona N, the sporty, performance version of the popular compact SUV from the Korean manufacturer. Kona N is the first Hyundai model with high wheels to embrace the sporting philosophy of the N range.
2/7The Hyundai Kona N comes with a slight revisions of the dimensions, being 4.21 meters long, 1.8 meters wide and 1.56 meters high, with the wheelbase measuring 2.6. meters.
3/7The 2021 Hyundai Kona N is aesthetically characterised by a sporty look starting from the revised front with a new grille. It also gets larger air intakes and a splitter embellished with a red profile, which then extends along the side profile and up to the rear diffuser.
4/7The tail of the Kona N is characterised by the generous spoiler divided into two parts and the two large tailpipes.The 2021 Kona N SUV stands on new 19-inch alloy wheels with dedicated design and finish.
5/7On the inside, the dashboard is dominated by two 10.25-inch displays for the instrument panel and the infotainment system that is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
6/7The interior of the Hyundai Kona N is also highlighted by sportiness with wraparound sports seats, embellished with the N logo on the backrest and Performance Blue contrast stitching.
7/7The Hyundai Kona N emphasises performance thanks to the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 290 hp of power and 392 Nm of maximum torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch DCT automatic transmission.
