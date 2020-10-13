Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Hyundai reveals new 2021 Santa Fe SUV

In pics: Hyundai reveals new 2021 Santa Fe SUV

7 Photos . Updated: 13 Oct 2020, 11:51 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe now offers a hybrid propulsion system for eco-focused buyers, a first for any Hyundai SUV.

1/7Hyundai has showcased the 2021 Santa Fe in the international market with a slew of very significant updates to the exterior design elements and feature upgrades on the inside.
<
2/7The new-gen Santa Fe benefits from all-new front and rear lighting signatures, an updated design motif, a new front and rear bumper fascia, grille, front and rear skid plates, and a new 20-inch alloy wheel design.
<
3/7The three-dimensional grille and a striking T-shaped LED illumination are likely to grab maximum eyeballs and seek to highlight the shift from the previous model of the SUV.
<
4/7On the inside, the upcoming Santa Fe gets a new floating center console design. Use of Nappa leather gives the cabin a premium appeal while there also is soft-touch padding all around on the inside. A 10.25-inch touchscreen display is also present.
<
5/7The car gest heated and ventilated seats, a 630-watt, 12-speaker, Harman-Kardon premium audio system with an 11-channel amplifier, dual front and rear USB outlets and a sound mode that would allow passengers to listen to their own music without disturbing others in the car.
<
6/72021 Santa Fe will also come with a more powerful 2.5-liter turbocharged engine. The other engine options to be made available are a Smartstream 2.5-liter direct-injected (DI) and multi-point injected (MPI) four-cylinder engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
<
7/7Safety features in the SUV include latest SmartSense advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). This will include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian, Cyclist and Junction-Turning Detection, Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, among others.
<