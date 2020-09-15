Home Latest Trending My Reads
In pics: Hyundai reveals 2021 Tucson, sets it apart from previous models
. Updated: 15 Sep 2020, 10:54 AM IST
HT Auto Desk
The new Hyundai Tucson's 2.5-litre petrol engine has peak power of 187bhp and max torque of 246 Nm. Its turbo hybrid engine has a combined peak power figure of 226 bhp and max torque of 264 Nm.
1/5Hyundai has taken the covers off of 2021 Tucson, revealing significant changes to the exterior design language. The fourth-generation Tucson was launched by Hyundai in its home market of South Korea.
2/5The SUV's design language has been described as parametric dynamics which is defined primarily by kinetic jewel surface details. The car's front grille has sharp headlights integrated into it.
3/5The new Tucson's rear profile is its smartest with blade-like light strip connecting the brake lights on either side. The brake lights themselves are claw-like which seek to give the car an aggressive back appeal.
4/5From the side, the new Tucson gets rid of sharp and straight body lines for lines which seek to draw triangular shapes in what appears artistically abstract.
5/5Inside the cabin, the vertically oriented, fully integrated center fascia descends to the console while the ambient mood light feature allows one to adjust the 64 colours for 10 brightness levels.
