In pics: Hyundai launches all-new 2020 i20 in the Indian market

8 Photos
. Updated: 05 Nov 2020, 01:08 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
2020 Hyundai i20 has been officially launched in India. Hyundai claims its newly launched premium hatchback makes use of 66% high-strength steel which improves its crash-worthiness.
1/8Hyundai has officially launched the new 2020 i20 in India at an introductory starting price of ₹6.79 lakh (ex showroom, All-India). The premium hatchback gets a mile-long list of updates and upgrades.
2/8The new i20 gets a new front grille that Hyundai describes as Parametric Jewel pattern grille. It is flanked on either side by catchy LED head lamps which come with the i20 branding. Sitting under these are the projector fog lamps in a D-shaped casing.
3/8New i20 gets R16 diamond-cut alloys, chrome door handles, fly back chrome beltline design, large quarter-back glass on the C-pillar and a blackened side sill garnish with another i20 brand badge here.
4/8All-new Z-shaped tail light appear at the rear. A chrome belt line connects the two units on either side and a reflector on top and two on either side at the bottom complete the profile.
5/8On the inside, the cabin is filled with features such as industry-first Oxyboost Air Purifier with air quality display, a large 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment with navigation, Bose 7-speaker sound system, wireless phone charging with cooling pad. Hyundai's BlueLink technology also makes its way into the i20 for the first time ever.
6/8There are several USB and 12V charging points, storage spaces and a rear-AC vent unit complimenting the comfort and convenience. The i20 gets an over 300 litres of boot space.
7/8Hyundai i20 2020 will now get a 1.0-litre Turbo petrol engine. This engine option will come mated to a DCT or iMT gearbox. Then there a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine mated to either IVT or a five-speed manual transmission unit, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with a six-speed manual gearbox.
8/8Other safety highlights include segment-best six airbags, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Rear Parking Camera with sensor display.
