TOP SECTIONS
News & Videos
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Auto News
Web Stories
Photos
Videos
Electric Vehicles
Trending
Reviews
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
User Reviews
new
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
EXPLORE AUTO
About Us
Contact Us
Sitemap
RSS
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Insurance
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
My Garage
EV
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
User Reviews
NEW
More
More
How To
EMI Calculator
For You
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
I'll do this later
Allow
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Hyundai Initium Hydrogen Car Revealed, All Set For 2025 Launch
In pics: Hyundai Initium hydrogen car revealed, all set for 2025 launch
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
31 Oct 2024, 09:54 AM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Hyundai Initium promises to offer an impressive drive range of 650 kilometres while boasting of a spacious cabin.
1/5
Hyundai Initium has been revealed to the world in concept form and will be the next hydrogen car from the Korean brand. At present, Hyundai sells Nexo hydrogen car but in select markets only.
2/5
Hyundai Initium is a major departure - in more ways than one - from what the Koreans have offered in any of their models so far. The design itself is based on what the company calls Art of Steel language. This is best seen from the lighting patterns on the concept, stronger character lines on the sides and a rather rugged appearance courtesy of the roof rails.
3/5
While the company has not revealed the cabin of the concept version, it is claimed that the wide profile of Hyundai Initium will help it offer a very spacious cabin. The SUV will offer a high angle of recline on the rear seats and wide-opening side doors for comfort and ease of access.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Hyundai i20
1197 cc
Petrol
₹ 7.04 - 11.21 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Hyundai Tucson 2024
1999 cc
Petrol
₹ 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Exter
1197 cc
Multiple
₹ 6.13 - 10.43 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc
Multiple
₹ 11 - 20.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Hyundai Nexo
1499.0 cc
Petrol
₹ 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Alcazar
1493 cc
Multiple
₹ 14.99 - 21.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
4/5
The Hyundai Initium in concept form stands on 21-inch alloys and makes use of low-resistance tyres. It will also offer around 201 bhp in its production form.
5/5
The Initium from Hyundai will be launched in South Korea in the first half of 2025 and will be positioned as a rugged urban mobility vehicle with the ability to be a mile muncher as well. And in Hyundai's grander plans of dominating the hydrogen-powered-mobility segemnt, it will have a large role to play.
First Published Date:
31 Oct 2024, 09:54 AM IST
TAGS:
Hyundai Initium
Hyundai
Initium
Hydrogen car
Similar Stories
Hyundai Creta EV to debut in 2025. Check expected range, features, tech and more
24 Oct 2024
2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
16 Nov 2023
Hyundai offers discounts of up to
₹
50,000 on these cars
09 Feb 2024
Hyundai Creta to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Here are top five cars launched in H1 2024
15 Jul 2024
Holi 2024: How to protect your car from stains
24 Mar 2024
Can't wait for 2024 Kia Carnival? Here are 5 alternatives in the premium range
27 Sep 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS