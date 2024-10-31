In pics: Hyundai Initium hydrogen car revealed, all set for 2025 launch
- Hyundai Initium promises to offer an impressive drive range of 650 kilometres while boasting of a spacious cabin.
Hyundai Initium has been revealed to the world in concept form and will be the next hydrogen car from the Korean brand. At present, Hyundai sells Nexo hydrogen car but in select markets only.
Hyundai Initium is a major departure - in more ways than one - from what the Koreans have offered in any of their models so far. The design itself is based on what the company calls Art of Steel language. This is best seen from the lighting patterns on the concept, stronger character lines on the sides and a rather rugged appearance courtesy of the roof rails.
While the company has not revealed the cabin of the concept version, it is claimed that the wide profile of Hyundai Initium will help it offer a very spacious cabin. The SUV will offer a high angle of recline on the rear seats and wide-opening side doors for comfort and ease of access.
The Hyundai Initium in concept form stands on 21-inch alloys and makes use of low-resistance tyres. It will also offer around 201 bhp in its production form.
The Initium from Hyundai will be launched in South Korea in the first half of 2025 and will be positioned as a rugged urban mobility vehicle with the ability to be a mile muncher as well. And in Hyundai's grander plans of dominating the hydrogen-powered-mobility segemnt, it will have a large role to play.
First Published Date: 31 Oct 2024, 09:54 AM IST
