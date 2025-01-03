TOP SECTIONS
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Hyundai Creta Electric Unveiled With 473 Km Range
In pics: Hyundai Creta Electric unveiled with 473 km range
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
03 Jan 2025, 14:43 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Hyundai Creta Electric will be competing against the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV and Mahindra BE 6.
1/10
Hyundai Creta Electric has been unveiled ahead of its launch which will happen at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It will be going against MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara.
2/10
The Hyundai Creta Electric will be available in four variants – Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence with eight monotone and two dual-tone color options including 3 Matte colors.
3/10
Hyundai has revealed that the Creta Electric will get a 51.4 kWh battery pack with an ARAI certified range of 473 kms. However the teaser showcases that on a full charge the Creta Electric can cover 392 kms in normal mode. Meanwhile, the 42 kWh battery pack variant will have an ARAI certified range of 390 km on a single charge.
4/10
Hyundai claims that the Creta Electric can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per in 58 minutes using DC charging, while the 11kW Smart Connected wall box charger can charge from 10 per cent to 100 per cent in 4 hours using AC home charging.
5/10
Hyundai Creta Electric will feature three driving modes - Eco, normal and sports, and the Creta Electric can sprint from a stand still to a 100 kmph in 7.9 seconds. The motor output is not yet revealed however.
6/10
Hyundai Creta Electric will be equipped with Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree parking camera, active airflaps to increase efficiency, vehicle-to-load functionality, a digital key and much more.
7/10
Hyundai Creta Electric SUV will have an almost identical design as the 2024 Hyundai Creta, however with few changes. At the front, the Creta Electric gets a blanked out face with cover front face and a centre mounted charging port. It also gets a revised front bumper.
8/10
Up-front, the charging port will be positioned behind the Hyundai logo. The grille has been revised, along with a new bumper design that is more air efficient.
9/10
At the side, the profile remains identical to the internal combustion engine Creta, however the EV gets a new set of 17 inch aero alloy wheels. While at the rear, retaining the same tail lights, the Creta Electric gets a redesigned bumper.
10/10
Hyundai has discontinued the Kona Electric and in its place will be the Creta EV. Apart from this, the brand currently also sells the Ioniq 5.
First Published Date:
03 Jan 2025, 14:43 PM IST
TAGS:
Hyundai
Hyundai Motor India Limited
Creta
Creta EV
Creta Electric
electric vehicles
EV
