In pics: Hyundai Alcazar SUV launched in India

Hyundai Alcazar, the Korean carmaker's first three-row SUV in India, will come with both petrol and diesel engine options, along with manual and automatic transmission options. Hyundai Alcazar SUV will rival the likes of the new Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV500 and MG Hector Plus.
1/8Hyundai has launched its much-awaited first three-row SUV in India, the Alcazar, at an introductory starting price of ₹16.30 lakh (ex showroom). Bookings have already been opened for the SUV for a token amount of ₹25,000. The SUV is based on Creta and has been designed keeping the Indian market in mind.
2/8The Alcazar SUV looks like the big brother of Creta and borrows certain undeniable similarities from the mid-size SUV, especially in terms of the headlamps, taillights, LED daytime running lights, grille and alloy wheel design. Some distinctive design elements on the Alcazar differentiate it from Creta.
3/8Alcazar is being offered in three broad variants - Prestige, Platimun and Signature. The latest from Hyundai will be available in six single-tone and two dual-tone colour options..
4/8Hyundai Alcazar will be packed with loads of premium features, including wireless charging and air purification system. It will get a 10.25-inch touchscreen digital display, Hyundai BlueLink, 8-speaker Bose sound system, 64 colours ambient lighting and 8-way adjustable power-assisted driver seat, among others.
5/8The SUV will also come with a front row seatback table with retractable cup-holder and IT device holder, front row sliding sun visor, rear window sunshade and second-row one-touch tip and tumble seats.
6/8Hyundai Alcazar will be offered in six-seat (L) and seven-seat (R) layouts. In the former, the SUV will get Captain seats in the middle row, complete with dedicated storage space, cupholders and even charging points.
7/8Hyundai Alcazar SUV will be offered with both fuel options. The diesel unit is a 1.5-litre motor - same as the one inside Creta, and the petrol version has a 2.0-litre motor which is the same as the one inside Tucson. Both manual and automatic transmission options are available.
8/8Hyundai Alcazar SUV will be the first car from the South Korean brand in India to get 18-inch wheels. The 18-inch alloy wheels come in diamond-cut petal design. However, this 18-inch wheel will be available only in the top-spec trim.
