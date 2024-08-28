In pics: Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV interiors revealed with new features
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Aug 2024, 10:51 AM
Hyundai Motor will launch the 2024 Alcazar facelift SUV in India on September 9.The SUV will rival the likes of Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari among oth
...
- Hyundai Motor will launch the 2024 Alcazar facelift SUV in India on September 9.
- The SUV will rival the likes of Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari among other three-row utility vehicles.
First Published Date: 28 Aug 2024, 10:51 AM IST