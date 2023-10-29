Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Honda showcases hands-free personal mobility concept

Users of the Honda UNI-ONE can steer this concept vehicle simply by shifting their body weight while sitting without using hands.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 29 Oct 2023, 17:56 PM
1/6 Honda Motor has displayed the UNI-ONE personal mobility concept at the ongoing Japan Auto Show, Users can steer this concept vehicle simply by shifting their body weight while sitting without using hands and thus perform certain tasks while moving. It has been designed to expand opportunities for users with mobility challenges.
2/6 One of the unique features of the Honda UNI-ONE is that it changes its height. It takes the low position for more stability while the user is getting on, and shifts to the high position once moving, so that the user will have an eye level close to that of people who are standing. 
3/6 A Honda UNI-ONE user can move in all directions just by shifting their body weight, thus using both hands freely. The idea is that having an eye level close to that of standing people enables natural communications while moving.

5/6 By using data such as inclination angle and angular velocity, the intension estimation controller performs calculations to estimate the user’s intentions, such as whether the user wants to stay in place, or to move toward which direction and at what speed. Based on the results of the estimate, the stabilization controller performs calculations to control the wheels so that the UNI-ONE does not lean too far and applies feedback control to achieve natural behavior that is neither too fast nor too slow.
6/6 UNI-ONE will be in Low Position Mode while the user is getting on, and in High Position Mode while the user is moving around with the balance control. 
First Published Date: 29 Oct 2023, 17:56 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Japan Auto Show
