Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Honda showcases 2021 Accord with visual appeal and features aplenty

In pics: Honda showcases 2021 Accord with visual appeal and features aplenty

6 Photos . Updated: 13 Oct 2020, 01:06 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • 2021 Honda Accord will get an update to the company's two-motor hybrid system for a more direct and immediate throttle response.
  • There is 209 bhp of max power for the taking and 314 Nm of torque.

1/6Honda has showcased the 2021 Accord with the promise of a drive that is not just visually attractive but also loaded with features. The car gets the same engine options as before while also offering a hybrid option.
<
2/62021 Honda Accord's exterior styling seems to emphasize on a clean profile with a wider front grille and sleek LED head light units.
<
3/6The LX, EX-L and Touring trims all receive new alloy wheel designs, while a new color - Sonic Gray Pearl - is available for Sport, Sport Special Edition (SE) and Touring trims.
<
4/6On the inside, the upcoming Accord will make use of an eight-inch infotainment unit which will be standard across all trims. Support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will also be standard.
<
5/6Other highlights include leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, leather-wrapped shift knob, and an 8-speaker audio system, depending on the trim.
<
6/6Under the hood, there are three engine options to be made available - 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder unit, 2.0-liter, DOHC, i-VTEC motor and a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder with 10-speed auto transmission box.
<