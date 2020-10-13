Home
In pics: Honda showcases 2021 Accord with visual appeal and features aplenty
6 Photos
. Updated: 13 Oct 2020, 01:06 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
2021 Honda Accord will get an update to the company's two-motor hybrid system for a more direct and immediate throttle response. There is 209 bhp of max power for the taking and 314 Nm of torque.
1/6Honda has showcased the 2021 Accord with the promise of a drive that is not just visually attractive but also loaded with features. The car gets the same engine options as before while also offering a hybrid option.
<
2/62021 Honda Accord's exterior styling seems to emphasize on a clean profile with a wider front grille and sleek LED head light units.
<
3/6The LX, EX-L and Touring trims all receive new alloy wheel designs, while a new color - Sonic Gray Pearl - is available for Sport, Sport Special Edition (SE) and Touring trims.
<
4/6On the inside, the upcoming Accord will make use of an eight-inch infotainment unit which will be standard across all trims. Support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will also be standard.
<
5/6Other highlights include leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, leather-wrapped shift knob, and an 8-speaker audio system, depending on the trim.
<
6/6Under the hood, there are three engine options to be made available - 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder unit, 2.0-liter, DOHC, i-VTEC motor and a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder with 10-speed auto transmission box.
