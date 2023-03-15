In pics: Honda Shine 100 is purpose-built for city duties
Honda Shine 100 debuts with an introductory pricing of
₹64,900 ex-showroom. It is the most affordable motorcycle from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India. It is powered by an all-new 100 cc engine.
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
15 Mar 2023, 13:34 PM
1/11
Honda Shine 100 is the most affordable motorcycle in the brand's line-up. It is priced at ₹64,900 ex-showroom. This is only the introductory price.
2/11
The Shine 100 gets a very simple analogue instrument cluster that shows a fuel gauge and a speedometer.
3/11
Honda will offer Shine 100 in five different colour schemes.
4/11
The motorcycle will come equipped with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres.
5/11
Braking duties are performed by drum brakes in the front as well as at the rear. There is a Combi-Braking System on offer as well.
6/11
The engine on the Shine 100 is a new unit. It is a single-cylinder, fuel injected 99 cc unit.
7/11
The engine produces 7.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm.
8/11
The motorcycle has a ground clearance of 168 mm and seat height of 786 mm.
9/11
The fuel tank is narrowly designed so that it is easier to grip by the rider.
10/11
There is also a side-stand engine cut-off feature on offer.
11/11
There is no LED lighting on offer. All the lighting elements on the motorcycle are halogen units.
First Published Date:
15 Mar 2023, 13:34 PM IST