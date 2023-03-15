Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Honda Shine 100 is purpose-built for city duties

Honda Shine 100 debuts with an introductory pricing of 64,900 ex-showroom. It is the most affordable motorcycle from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India. It is powered by an all-new 100 cc engine. 
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Mar 2023, 13:34 PM
1/11 Honda Shine 100 is the most affordable motorcycle in the brand's line-up. It is priced at 64,900 ex-showroom. This is only the introductory price. 
2/11 The Shine 100 gets a very simple analogue instrument cluster that shows a fuel gauge and a speedometer.
3/11 Honda will offer Shine 100 in five different colour schemes. 

4/11 The motorcycle will come equipped with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres.
5/11 Braking duties are performed by drum brakes in the front as well as at the rear. There is a Combi-Braking System on offer as well.
6/11 The engine on the Shine 100 is a new unit. It is a single-cylinder, fuel injected 99 cc unit. 
7/11 The engine produces  7.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm.
8/11 The motorcycle has a ground clearance of 168 mm and seat height of 786 mm.
9/11 The fuel tank is narrowly designed so that it is easier to grip by the rider.
10/11 There is also a side-stand engine cut-off feature on offer. 
11/11 There is no LED lighting on offer. All the lighting elements  on the motorcycle are halogen units.
First Published Date: 15 Mar 2023, 13:34 PM IST
