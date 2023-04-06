In pics: Honda RC213V-S is road-legal version of RC213V MotoGP race bike
Honda RC213V-S is powered by a 1,000 cc, V4 engine that is liquid-cooled. It produces 156.9 hp at 11,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 102 Nm at 10,500 rpm.
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
06 Apr 2023, 20:27 PM
1/10
Honda RC213V-S is on showcase at the manufacturing plant of Honda located in Manesar. It is the road-legal version of the Honda RC213V MotoGP race bike that participated in 2012.
2/10
Honda only made 213 units of RC213V-S. This makes the motorcycle incredibly rare. In fact, in an auction last year, it fetched $237700. The road-legal Honda RC213V-S was launched in 2015.
3/10
Honda RC213V-S is powered by a four-cylinder, V4 engine that is liquid-cooled.
4/10
The engine is tuned to produce 156.9 hp at 11,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 102 Nm at 10,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed unit.
5/10
With race-kit installed, the power output is increased to 212 bhp. However, the MotoGP version of the bike produced more than 280 bhp.
6/10
To meet road laws, the RC213V-S is equipped with head/taillights, side mirrors, speedometer, muffler with catalytic converter, license plate holder and horn.
7/10
For practicality, the RC213V-S's tyres, brake discs and pads are new, while the bike’s steering ratio is now wider. Additional equipment includes Honda’s Remote Smart Key, a starter motor and side stand.
8/10
Braking duties are performed by 320 mm discs in the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear.
9/10
The motorcycle uses quite a lot of carbon fibre to keep the weight down and to improve the weight balance, one of the exhaust pipe exits right below the tail lamp.
10/10
The suspension setup on the motorcycle is taken from Ohlins. There are telescopic units in the front and a pro-link gas-charged unit at the rear.
First Published Date:
06 Apr 2023, 20:27 PM IST