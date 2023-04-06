In pics: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is a monster with 215 bhp

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is powered by a 1,000 cc liquid-cooled, in-line four cylinder engine. It puts out 214 bhp and 113 Nm. Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is priced at ₹ 23 lakh ex-showroom.

By: HT Auto Desk

