In pics: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is a monster with 215 bhp
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is powered by a 1,000 cc liquid-cooled, in-line four cylinder engine. It puts out 214 bhp and 113 Nm. Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is priced at
₹23 lakh ex-showroom.
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
06 Apr 2023, 13:32 PM
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade costs ₹23 lakh ex-showroom in the Indian market. It is currently on showcase at Manesar plant of HMSI.
The engine on duty is a 1,000 cc, in-line four-cylinder unit that is liquid-cooled.
It puts out 214 bhp at 14,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm at 12,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with slip and assist clutch.
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade runs on sticky Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP or Bridgestone RS11 tyres.
Braking duties are performed by 330 mm disc in the front and a 220 unit disc at the rear.
There is LED lighting all-around. The instrument cluster on the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is a TFT LCD unit.
The seat height of the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is 830 mm and the motorcycle weighs 201 kg. The ground clearance is of 115 mm.
Honda sells the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade in two paint schemes. There is Matte Pearl Morion Black and Grand Prix Red.
Honda is using Aluminium composite twin spar frame for the motorcycle.
The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is equipped with winglets which generate downforce at high speeds.
The fuel tank can hold 16.1 litres of fuel.
06 Apr 2023, 13:32 PM IST
06 Apr 2023, 13:32 PM IST