Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Photos > In Pics: Honda CB200X first ride review

In Pics: Honda CB200X first ride review

5 Photos . Updated: 25 Sep 2021, 05:02 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The new Honda CB200X enjoys placement in a very unique position in the Indian two-wheeler market. 
  • The 2021 CB200X isn't ab ADV, but a road bike with an adventure tourer getup. 

1/5Honda has given the CB200X a high-raised stance and tweaked the handlebar using raisers. It has also increased the seat height to 810mm (795mm on Hornet 2.0) using more padding on the seat.
2/5Honda says that the overall design of the CB200X has taken inspiration from other bigger adventure offerings in its lineup.
3/5The fully digital display on the CB200X gets a 5-step brightness adjustment, but the front windscreen remains fixed.
4/5The CB200X feels impressive for the Indian roads and manages to boss over all the undulations the roads have to throw at it.
5/5The Honda CB200X manages to come out as a sweet, good-looking and easy-to-ride road bike disguised as an ADV.
  • First Published Date : 25 Sep 2021, 05:02 PM IST