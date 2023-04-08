Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Honda Africa Twin might be one of the best ADVs in the market

Honda Africa Twin is powered by a 1082.96 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that puts out 97 bhp and 103 Nm.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Apr 2023, 10:52 AM
1/11 The CRF1100L also known as  ‘Africa Twin’ is a popular adventure tourer. It is priced at 16.01 lakh for MT variant whereas the DCT costs 17.55 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. 
2/11 The Africa Twin is one of the few motorcycles that is offered with a dual-clutch automatic transmission. It is a 6-speed unit. 
3/11 The Africa Twin comes with a 6.5-inch touchscreen TFT screen that gets Bluetooth smartphone/audio connectivity.Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

4/11 There are spoked wheels with tubeless tyres. The front wheel measures 21-inches in size while the rear one measures 18-inches.
5/11 The Africa Twin is on showcase at the manufacturing plant of HMSI.
6/11 Honda sells the Africa Twin in two colour schemes. There is Pearl Glare White Tricolour and Mat Ballistic Black Metallic. 
7/11 The Africa Twin uses a 1082.96 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. It puts out 97 bhp and 103 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed manual unit or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. 
8/11 The Africa Twin comes with cruise control for effortless highway cruising. 
9/11 There is Throttle By Wire technology and seven levels of Honda Selectable Torque Control. The owner can choose from six riding modes: Tour, Urban, Gravel, Off-Road, User 1 and User 2.
10/11 There are two ABS modes on offer - on-road and off-road. The owner can also turn-off the ABS completely. The Africa Twin also features an Emergency Stop Signal, which in case of emergency braking ensures the rider is visible to the oncoming traffic.
11/11 In the front, there is a LED headlight with Daytime Running Lamp and cornering lamps. 
