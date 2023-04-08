In pics: Honda Africa Twin might be one of the best ADVs in the market
Honda Africa Twin is powered by a 1082.96 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that puts out 97 bhp and 103 Nm.
The CRF1100L also known as ‘Africa Twin’ is a popular adventure tourer. It is priced at ₹16.01 lakh for MT variant whereas the DCT costs ₹17.55 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
The Africa Twin is one of the few motorcycles that is offered with a dual-clutch automatic transmission. It is a 6-speed unit.
The Africa Twin comes with a 6.5-inch touchscreen TFT screen that gets Bluetooth smartphone/audio connectivity.Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
There are spoked wheels with tubeless tyres. The front wheel measures 21-inches in size while the rear one measures 18-inches.
The Africa Twin is on showcase at the manufacturing plant of HMSI.
Honda sells the Africa Twin in two colour schemes. There is Pearl Glare White Tricolour and Mat Ballistic Black Metallic.
The Africa Twin uses a 1082.96 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. It puts out 97 bhp and 103 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed manual unit or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The Africa Twin comes with cruise control for effortless highway cruising.
There is Throttle By Wire technology and seven levels of Honda Selectable Torque Control. The owner can choose from six riding modes: Tour, Urban, Gravel, Off-Road, User 1 and User 2.
There are two ABS modes on offer - on-road and off-road. The owner can also turn-off the ABS completely. The Africa Twin also features an Emergency Stop Signal, which in case of emergency braking ensures the rider is visible to the oncoming traffic.
In the front, there is a LED headlight with Daytime Running Lamp and cornering lamps.
First Published Date: 08 Apr 2023, 10:52 AM IST
