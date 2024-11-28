TOP SECTIONS
In Pics: Honda Activa E Offered With Swappable Battery Technology Gets 5 Different Colour Options
In Pics: Honda Activa e offered with swappable battery technology gets 5 different colour options
HT Auto Desk
28 Nov 2024, 20:01 PM
Honda has unveiled its Activa e to the masses. It comes in various colours and features a swappable battery.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched it's very first electric scooter in the Indian markets. The popular Activa now gets an electric version called the Activa e. The new Activa e was launched alongside the Honda QC1 recently.
The Honda Activa e is based on the standard frame of the Activa ICE and is a rival to the electric scooter segment equivalent to a 110 cc ICE scooter. There is LED lighting all around the scooter for better visibility. The pricing of the Activa e has not been announced yet.
At the rear of the scooter is an Activa e badging. The Honda Activa e is offered in five unique colours including Pearl Shallow Blue, Matt Foggy Silver Metallic, Pearl Serenity Blue, Pearl Igneous Black and Pearl Misty White.
The lenght of the scooter is 1854 mm, the width is 700 mm and the height is 1125 mm. The ground clearance is 171 mm whereas the two-wheeler gets a wheelbase of 1310 mm. Like before it gets a single, long seat with a lenght of 675 mm. The kerb weight of the scooter 118 kg.
Features of the scooter include a 5-inch TFT display with a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits, smart key, smart find, smart start, smart unlock. reverse mode, 3 riding modes and dashboard auto brightness. There are two batteries on the scooter with a 1.5 kW capacity, rated IP65 water and dust resistant.
The motor of the Activa e integrated into the frame and is rated to produce 8 bhp of peak power and 22 Nm of torque. The PMSM motor paired with the dual-battery setup gives the Activa e a claimed range of 102 km with a 13 degree gradability,
28 Nov 2024, 20:01 PM IST
honda
honda activa e
activa e
electric vehicle
