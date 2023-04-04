Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Honda Activa 125 H Smart With Smart Key

In pics: Honda Activa 125 H-Smart with smart key

Honda Activa 125 H-Smart is the new top-end variant of the Activa 125.The scooter is now OBD2 compliant and gets some upgrades over the previous model.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Apr 2023, 12:04 PM
Follow us on:
1/11 Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the 2023 Activa 125 in the Indian market. It is now OBD2 compliant. The brand has also introduced a new H-Smart variant.
2/11 There are not a lot of cosmetic changes to the 2023 Activa 125. The positioning lamps have been revised and there is chrome garnish on the side panels so that the scooter looks more premium,
3/11 The Activa 125 continues to come with a LED headlamp in the front and halogen turn indicators. There are no major changes to the front apron. 

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Honda Activa 125
60 kmpl | 124 cc
₹69,961 - 86,715 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yamaha Fascino 125
₹70,000 - 90,000 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Hero Electric Ae-8
₹70,000 *Expected Price
View Details
Hero Maestro Edge 125
125 cc
₹70,700 - 82,250 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hero Glamour
124.7 cc
₹70,716 - 84,200 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
4/11 Honda offers an analogue speedometer with a small digital display that shows various information. 
5/11 On the top-end variant, braking duties are performed by a disc in the front and a drum at the rear.
6/11 There are no changes to the rear. The Activa 125 continues to come with an external fuel filler cap.
7/11 There is a small glovebox with the apron to store small things.
8/11 There are five colour options on Honda Activa 125. There is Pearl Night Start Black, Heavy Gray Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Precious White and Mid Night Blue Metallic.
9/11 The small screen can show information like Total Trip, Clock, ECO Indicator and Service Due Indicator with and other fuel efficiency related information.
10/11 Being the H-Smart variant, there is not traditional keyhole. Instead, the owner needs to twist the knob. 
11/11 The 2023 Activa 125 is also running on Tubeless Frictionless tyres
First Published Date: 04 Apr 2023, 12:04 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Honda Activa 125
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS