In pics: Here are the 2022 World Car of the Year finalists
The World Car Awards has released the list of the top 10 car models for the World Car of the Year Award.
By
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
12 Feb 2022, 03:18 PM
Audi Q4 e-tron will be the all-electric car from the luxury automaker in the compact segment. It will feature lithium-ion battery of capacity 51.5 kWh and will be able to generate a power output of 125 kW and a peak torque of 310 Nm. (Audi)
The Cupra Formentor SUV sports an intense look. It will come with a 2.0-litre engine capable of generating power of 305hp along with a four-drive technology and a seven-speed direct shift gearbox. It will also come in a hybrid variant. (Cupra)
The 2022 Mustang Mach-E SUV that was unveiled last year will continue to be the model for this year. Ford has mentioned the EV comes with a standard-range 70 kWh battery with usable energy and is also available in an extended-range 91 kWh battery with usable energy. (Ford )
The Genesis G70 is a sports sedan offered by the premium arm of Hyundai. It comes in three powertrain variants. A 2.0-litre turbocharged engine with inline four-cylinder, a 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 carry over and a 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine. It features a massive 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is equipped with a Genesis-exclusive user interface and over-the-air navigation updates. (Genesis)
The 2022 Honda Civic is the 11th generation model from the automaker. Honda has mentioned Civic has dominated the compact car segment for 12 consecutive years and in 2021, captured one in four retail sales in the category. It was introduced in 1973, the model is the longest-running automotive nameplate in Honda history and is one of the top three best-selling cars in America. (Honda)
The fully-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 features a new 77.4-kWh battery pack and also a series of new features to further improve the driving experience of the user. Hyundai launched Ioniq 5 globally in February 2021. It is based on the automaker's dedicated BEV platform, Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). (Hyundai)
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV will come in ICE and hybrid models. The combustion engine variant features a new Smartstream 2.5-litre engine, with high-efficiency combustion, cooled EGR and an optimised ITMS cooling system. It creates a power output of 187 hp at 6,100 rpm and 178 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,000 rpm. (Hyundai)
The all-new 2022 Kia EV6 is based on the New Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and features a 77.4kWh high-density lithium-ion battery. The EV offers users standard active Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) 5 with semi-autonomous driver capabilities including Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA2). (Kia)
The Lexus NX is the first model from the company to introduce that is based on the development concept of ‘Vital x Tech Gear.’ Lexus has mentioned the new model will be available as both HEV and PHEV variants. The model is equipped with an Advanced Park system. The remote parking function enables remote control from outside the vehicle via a digital key and assists with parking in unfamiliar or confined spaces. (Lexus)
The Toyota GR 86 is the next-generation coupe from the automaker. It features a 2.4-litre flat-four boxer engine that provides the user with peak torque at lower rpm. The company has mentioned its D-4S dual injection technology has been re-tuned to deliver more aggressive throttle input. (Toyota)
