In pics: Hennessey Venom F5 claims to be world's fastest production car

In pics: Hennessey Venom F5 claims to be world's fastest production car

6 Photos . Updated: 16 Dec 2020, 02:37 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Texas-based manufacturer, Hennessey, has been trying to beat Bugatti to make the fastest car in the world.
  • With the new Venom F5, that claims to have a top speed of 311 mph, the company is determined to set a new speed record.

1/6The all-new Hennessey Venom F5 is all set to beat Bugatti and others to be the fastest car in the world with a top speed of 311 mph. The Venom F5 has made its global production car debut.
2/6The car gets a completely new design, and the front profile looks lethal. The car is designed to be comfortable for all kinds of driving, and not just racing.
3/6The back profile of the car looks sporty and features two exhaust pipes. All the exterior body panel is made up of high strength carbon fibre
4/6The driver-focused interior has been designed to resemble the cockpits of fast aircraft. The minimal distractions promote maximum driver visibility and functionality.
5/6The carbon-fibre chassis helps the car to be light-weight. The car has five drive modes - Sport, Track, Drag, Wet and F5
6/6The Hennessey Venom F5 is claimed to reach 0-62mph in 2.5 seconds, and 0-124mph in in 4.7 seconds, which makes it faster than the existing Bugatti Chiron.
