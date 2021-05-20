In pics: Ford unveils F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck

Top Sections
7 Photos . Updated: 20 May 2021, 10:18 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Ford has kept a very competitive $39,974 ( 29 lakh approx) as the starting price for the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck to attract customers.

1/7Ford Motor has turned its best-selling vehicle into a fully electric model with the F-150 Lightning. This is its first electric pickup truck.
2/7Ford promises that the new F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck will not only be affordable, but also packed with connected technology and will offer a driving experience hard to forget.
3/7The design is very similar to the gasoline version, but headlights are new. The Ford F-150 Lightning is the 'frunk' or boot space under the hood thanks to the missing internal combustion engine. It opens up around 400 litres of space.
4/7The towing capacity of the F-150 Lightning, an important characteristic in pickup trucks, is 4,535 kgs.
5/7Inside, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12-inch infotainment display are available. The more equipped versions will be able to carry the 15.5-inch vertical screen with the SYNC4A system.
6/7The F-150 Lightning will come with dual electric motors, one on each axle, and will achieve 563 horsepower and a staggering 1,050 Nm of peak torque, making it the most powerful F-150 available. In terms of acceleration, the F-150 Lightning can go from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in just four seconds.
7/7The lithium-Ion battery pack in the Ford F-150 Lightning is estimated to be in a range between 115 and 150 kWh. Ford claims that with a super fast DC charger, the pickup can replenish around 87 kms of charge in just 10 minutes, charging the battery from 15 to 80% in just 41 minutes.
