In pics: Ferrari SP51 is a one-off supercar based on 812 GTS
Ferrari SP51 uses the same platform, chassis and layout as the 812 GTS.
Ferrari SP51 is finished in a unique Rosso Passionale paint scheme.
Ferrari SP51 gets unique alloy wheels that have a diamond-cut finish.
Ferrari's Special Projects programme has made the SP51 and it is a one-off model.
The interior is finished in red with blue and white stitching that matches the exterior.
Ferrari SP51 uses the same 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12. The engine is capable of producing 789 hp of max power and 718 Nm of peak torque.
First Published Date: 29 Sep 2022, 13:34 PM IST
