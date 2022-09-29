HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Ferrari Sp51 Is A One Off Supercar Based On 812 Gts

In pics: Ferrari SP51 is a one-off supercar based on 812 GTS

Ferrari SP51 uses the same platform, chassis and layout as the 812 GTS.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 29 Sep 2022, 13:34 PM
Ferrari SP51 is finished in a unique Rosso Passionale paint scheme. 
1/5
Ferrari SP51 is finished in a unique Rosso Passionale paint scheme. 
Ferrari SP51 is finished in a unique Rosso Passionale paint scheme. 
Ferrari SP51 is finished in a unique Rosso Passionale paint scheme. 
Ferrari SP51 gets unique alloy wheels that have a diamond-cut finish. 
2/5
Ferrari SP51 gets unique alloy wheels that have a diamond-cut finish. 
Ferrari SP51 gets unique alloy wheels that have a diamond-cut finish. 
Ferrari SP51 gets unique alloy wheels that have a diamond-cut finish. 
Ferrari's Special Projects programme has made the SP51 and it is a one-off model. 
3/5
Ferrari's Special Projects programme has made the SP51 and it is a one-off model. 
Ferrari's Special Projects programme has made the SP51 and it is a one-off model. 
Ferrari's Special Projects programme has made the SP51 and it is a one-off model. 
The interior is finished in red with blue and white stitching that matches the exterior. 
4/5
The interior is finished in red with blue and white stitching that matches the exterior. 
The interior is finished in red with blue and white stitching that matches the exterior. 
The interior is finished in red with blue and white stitching that matches the exterior. 

Ferrari SP51 uses the same 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12. The engine is capable of producing 789 hp of max power and 718 Nm of peak torque.
5/5
Ferrari SP51 uses the same 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12. The engine is capable of producing 789 hp of max power and 718 Nm of peak torque.
Ferrari SP51 uses the same 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12. The engine is capable of producing 789 hp of max power and 718 Nm of peak torque.
Ferrari SP51 uses the same 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12. The engine is capable of producing 789 hp of max power and 718 Nm of peak torque.
First Published Date: 29 Sep 2022, 13:34 PM IST
TAGS: Ferrari SP51 Supercar
