In pics: Ferrari Roma Spider debuts with 610 bhp

Ferrari Roma Spider is the soft-top version of the standard Roma. It is powered by a 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged engine that produces 610 bhp. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Mar 2023, 14:12 PM
1/11 Ferrari Roma Spider is the latest model from Maranello marque. It was presented to clients at an exclusive event at the El Badi Palace in Marrakesh. 
2/11 The soft-top on the Ferrari Roma Spider can deploy in 13.5 seconds and can be used up to 60 kmph. 
3/11 Ferrari specifically designed the soft-top to be compact so that there is still a decent amount of boot space.

4/11 A new, patented wind deflector integrated into the backrest of the rear bench can be deployed by a button on the central tunnel. 
5/11 Because of the soft top, the Roma Spider is 84 kg heavier than the standard Roma. 
6/11 The carbon tub is shared with the Roma. However, it has been stiffened up to increase the rigidity. 
7/11 The engine on duty is a 3.9-litre V8 that has been twin-turbocharged. It puts out 610 bhp and transfers the power to the rear wheels only using an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. 
8/11 The top speed of Roma Spider is 320 kmph and it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds. 
9/11 The seats on offer are 18-way adjustable and are heated as well. So, the occupants should be able to find a comfortable sitting position. 
10/11 The Roma Spider also features Ferrari's Side Slip Control System. 
11/11 Moreover, there is also Manettino dial that can be used to change drive modes and traction control system.
First Published Date: 17 Mar 2023, 14:12 PM IST
Ferrari Roma Spider
