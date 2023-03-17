In pics: Ferrari Roma Spider debuts with 610 bhp

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ferrari Roma Spider is the soft-top version of the standard Roma. It is powered by a 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged engine that produces 610 bhp. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
17 Mar 2023, 14:12 PM