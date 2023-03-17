HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Ferrari Roma Spider Debuts With 610 Bhp

In pics: Ferrari Roma Spider debuts with 610 bhp

Ferrari Roma Spider is the soft-top version of the standard Roma. It is powered by a 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged engine that produces 610 bhp. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Mar 2023, 14:12 PM
Ferrari Roma Spider is the latest model from Maranello marque. It was presented to clients at an exclusive event at the El Badi Palace in Marrakesh. 
The soft-top on the Ferrari Roma Spider can deploy in 13.5 seconds and can be used up to 60 kmph. 
Ferrari specifically designed the soft-top to be compact so that there is still a decent amount of boot space.
A new, patented wind deflector integrated into the backrest of the rear bench can be deployed by a button on the central tunnel. 
Because of the soft top, the Roma Spider is 84 kg heavier than the standard Roma. 
The carbon tub is shared with the Roma. However, it has been stiffened up to increase the rigidity. 
The engine on duty is a 3.9-litre V8 that has been twin-turbocharged. It puts out 610 bhp and transfers the power to the rear wheels only using an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. 
The top speed of Roma Spider is 320 kmph and it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds. 
The seats on offer are 18-way adjustable and are heated as well. So, the occupants should be able to find a comfortable sitting position. 
The Roma Spider also features Ferrari's Side Slip Control System. 
Moreover, there is also Manettino dial that can be used to change drive modes and traction control system.
First Published Date: 17 Mar 2023, 14:12 PM IST
TAGS: Ferrari Roma Spider
