In pics: Ducati's 9 upcoming motorcycles that will launch in 2023

Ducati is all-set to introduce nine new motorcycles in the Indian market. Along with it, the brand will be opening up two new dealerships in Ahmedabad and Chandigarh.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Jan 2023, 12:56 PM
1/10 In the second quarter, Ducati Monster SP will be launched. It will come with MotoGP-inspired livery. Ducati Monster SP will be priced at 15.95 lakh ex-showroom.
2/10 The Diavel V4 will be launched in third-quarter after Streetfighter V4 SP2. The Diavel V4 will cost 25.91 lakh ex-showroom.
3/10 The last launch from the brand in India will be the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. It gets a dedicated livery and a specially designed aesthetic to recall the design of the famous Lamborghini Huracán. It costs 72 lakh ex-showroom and is already sold out.

4/10 Ducati will also be bringing the new-gen Scrambler range to India.
5/10 The Scrambler Icon will be priced at 10.39 lakh ex-showroom.
6/10 The Scrambler Nightshift will cost 12 lakh ex-showroom.
7/10 The Scrambler Full Throttle will also cost 12 lakh ex-showroom.
8/10 The Ducati Panigale V4 R will launch after Monster SP in second quarter. It will be priced at 70 lakh ex-showroom.
9/10 In the third quarter, Ducati will launch Streetfighter V4 SP2 at 35.33 lakh ex-showroom.
10/10 In the fourth quarter, Ducati will bring in the Multistrada V4 Rally. It will cost 29.72 lakh ex-showroom.
First Published Date: 04 Jan 2023, 12:56 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati Monster SP Diavel V4 Streetfighter V4 Scrambler Panigale V4 Multistrada V4
