In pics: Ducati's 9 upcoming motorcycles that will launch in 2023
Ducati is all-set to introduce nine new motorcycles in the Indian market. Along with it, the brand will be opening up two new dealerships in Ahmedabad and Chandigarh.
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
04 Jan 2023, 12:56 PM
1/10
In the second quarter, Ducati Monster SP will be launched. It will come with MotoGP-inspired livery. Ducati Monster SP will be priced at ₹15.95 lakh ex-showroom.
2/10
The Diavel V4 will be launched in third-quarter after Streetfighter V4 SP2. The Diavel V4 will cost ₹25.91 lakh ex-showroom.
3/10
The last launch from the brand in India will be the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. It gets a dedicated livery and a specially designed aesthetic to recall the design of the famous Lamborghini Huracán. It costs ₹72 lakh ex-showroom and is already sold out.
4/10
Ducati will also be bringing the new-gen Scrambler range to India.
5/10
The Scrambler Icon will be priced at ₹10.39 lakh ex-showroom.
6/10
The Scrambler Nightshift will cost ₹12 lakh ex-showroom.
7/10
The Scrambler Full Throttle will also cost ₹12 lakh ex-showroom.
8/10
The Ducati Panigale V4 R will launch after Monster SP in second quarter. It will be priced at ₹70 lakh ex-showroom.
9/10
In the third quarter, Ducati will launch Streetfighter V4 SP2 at ₹35.33 lakh ex-showroom.
10/10
In the fourth quarter, Ducati will bring in the Multistrada V4 Rally. It will cost ₹29.72 lakh ex-showroom.
