In Pics: Does Mahindra XEV 9e make for a luxury electric SUV? Decide for yourself

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Nov 2024, 22:46 PM
  • Mahindra has launched the XEV 9e luxury electric SUV at a price of 21.9 lakh (ex-showroom). 
1/6 Mahindra launched its XEV 9e SUV at a starting price of 21.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is built on the INGLO platform which has been built from scratch for the born-electric brand.
2/6 The XEV 9e measures 4789 mm in lenght and has an overall ground clearance of 207 mm. The underbody battery is protected and higher off the ground at 222 mm.
3/6 The XEV 9e is designed to be an electric car in the luxury segment and it gets 7 airbags along with 3 point emergency locking retractors. The design has been developed under the heartcore design language.

4/6 The rear of the car features a sleek and connected LED tail lamp just like at the front of the car. Gloss black panels can be seen used lower down on the vehicle.   
5/6 The front doors of the car gets flush door handles just like the ones seen on the XUV 700. The rear door features a vertical door handle which is placed higher up near near the rear quarter glass of the car.
6/6 The SUV also gets 5-spoke stylish 19-inch alloys along with aero covers. The wheels can also be upgraded to 20-inchers. There are disc brakes on all wheel and new brake by wire technology.
First Published Date: 26 Nov 2024, 22:46 PM IST
TAGS: mahindra XEV 9e mahindra XEV 9e electric vehicle
