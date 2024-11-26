HT Auto
In Pics: Does Mahindra Xev 9e Make For A Luxury Electric Suv? Decide For Yourself

In Pics: Does Mahindra XEV 9e make for a luxury electric SUV? Decide for yourself

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Nov 2024, 22:46 PM
  • Mahindra has launched the XEV 9e luxury electric SUV at a price of 21.9 lakh (ex-showroom). 
mahindra XEV 9e
1/6
Mahindra launched its XEV 9e SUV at a starting price of 21.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is built on the INGLO platform which has been built from scratch for the born-electric brand.
mahindra XEV 9e
mahindra XEV 9e
2/6
The XEV 9e measures 4789 mm in lenght and has an overall ground clearance of 207 mm. The underbody battery is protected and higher off the ground at 222 mm.
mahindra XEV 9e
mahindra XEV 9e
3/6
The XEV 9e is designed to be an electric car in the luxury segment and it gets 7 airbags along with 3 point emergency locking retractors. The design has been developed under the heartcore design language.
mahindra XEV 9e
mahindra XEV 9e
4/6
The rear of the car features a sleek and connected LED tail lamp just like at the front of the car. Gloss black panels can be seen used lower down on the vehicle.   
mahindra XEV 9e
mahindra XEV 9e
5/6
The front doors of the car gets flush door handles just like the ones seen on the XUV 700. The rear door features a vertical door handle which is placed higher up near near the rear quarter glass of the car.
mahindra XEV 9e
mahindra XEV 9e
6/6
The SUV also gets 5-spoke stylish 19-inch alloys along with aero covers. The wheels can also be upgraded to 20-inchers. There are disc brakes on all wheel and new brake by wire technology.
mahindra XEV 9e
First Published Date: 26 Nov 2024, 22:46 PM IST
TAGS: mahindra XEV 9e mahindra XEV 9e electric vehicle

