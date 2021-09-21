In pics: Check out all-new Honda BR-V
6 Photos
. Updated: 21 Sep 2021, 05:37 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
Honda will introduce the new BR-V model in the Indonesian market for now. Honda BR-V will feature Honda SENSING which is a package of advanced driver assistance.
1/6Honda Motor officially introduced the second generation of the BR-V model. The second generation of Honda BR-V will come with a new look, different from the previous model. It was known as the N7X during its concept stage.
2/6The looks of the new BR-V is more like an SUV than its predecessor and it also comes with a greater ground clearance. The car is around 20 mm higher than the previous model whose height stood at 220 mm.
3/6The design of the new car from Honda is not too strikingly different, however, it sports various features and technologies like Honda Lane Watch, Remote Engine Start, Walk-Away Auto Lock, and Smart Entry System.
4/6The interior boasts a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also comes equipped with a 4.2-inch TFT display in the instrument cluster.
5/6Under the hood, the new car has a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder i-VTEC engine that can generate a maximum output of 121 PS and 145 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a choice of either a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.
6/6The Honda BR-V will also come with Honda SENSING which is a package of advanced driver assistance that will offer the user forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beam features.