Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Check out all-new Honda BR-V

In pics: Check out all-new Honda BR-V

6 Photos . Updated: 21 Sep 2021, 05:37 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Honda will introduce the new BR-V model in the Indonesian market for now.
  • Honda BR-V will feature Honda SENSING which is a package of advanced driver assistance. 

1/6Honda Motor officially introduced the second generation of the BR-V model. The second generation of Honda BR-V will come with a new look, different from the previous model. It was known as the N7X during its concept stage.
2/6The looks of the new BR-V is more like an SUV than its predecessor and it also comes with a greater ground clearance. The car is around 20 mm higher than the previous model whose height stood at 220 mm.
3/6The design of the new car from Honda is not too strikingly different, however, it sports various features and technologies like Honda Lane Watch, Remote Engine Start, Walk-Away Auto Lock, and Smart Entry System.
4/6The interior boasts a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also comes equipped with a 4.2-inch TFT display in the instrument cluster.
5/6Under the hood, the new car has a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder i-VTEC engine that can generate a maximum output of 121 PS and 145 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a choice of either a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.
6/6The Honda BR-V will also come with Honda SENSING which is a package of advanced driver assistance that will offer the user forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beam features.
  • First Published Date : 21 Sep 2021, 05:37 PM IST