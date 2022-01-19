Copyright © HT Media Limited
In Pics: CFMoto 250 CL-X neo-retro roadster revealed 

The 250 CL-X sits as an entry-level version of the 700 CL-X motorcycle but uses the same exact underpinnings as the CFMoto 250NK.It is not unknown if CFMoto will launch the new 250 CL-X in India anytime soon. 
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Jan 2022, 07:20 PM
1/5 CFMoto has rolled out the new 250 CL-X quarter-litre neo-retro roadster motorcycle. The bike comes based on the popular CFMoto 250NK naked motorcycle and uses the same platform and technology.
2/5 The 250 CL-X sits as an entry-level version of the 700 CL-X motorcycle but uses the same exact underpinnings as the CFMoto 250NK, which is a modern-looking quarter-litre naked bike.
3/5 Built around trellis frame, the CFMoto 250 CL-X packs the same 249cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine found on its naked street counterpart.
4/5 The suspension duties on the 250 CL-X are handled by a front upside-down fork and monoshock at the back, while for braking it gets a disc brake at both ends. Some of the key features on the model include LED lighting, fully-digital instrumentation and ABS.
5/5 Chances are less likely that the 250 CL-X will be launched in the Indian market anytime soon. However, it may be introduced in India in 300 cc guise. For the record, the 300NK is already sold in India.
First Published Date: 19 Jan 2022, 07:20 PM IST
CFMoto 250 CL-X
