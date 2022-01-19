HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In Pics: CFMoto 250 CL-X neo-retro roadster revealed
The 250 CL-X sits as an entry-level version of the 700 CL-X motorcycle but uses the same exact underpinnings as the CFMoto 250NK.It is not unknown if CFMoto will launch the new 250 CL-X in India anytime soon.