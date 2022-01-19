HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: CFMoto 250 CL-X neo-retro roadster revealed

In Pics: CFMoto 250 CL-X neo-retro roadster revealed 

The 250 CL-X sits as an entry-level version of the 700 CL-X motorcycle but uses the same exact underpinnings as the CFMoto 250NK.It is not unknown if CFMoto will launch the new 250 CL-X in India anytime soon. 
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jan 2022, 07:20 PM
CFMoto has rolled out the new 250 CL-X quarter-litre neo-retro roadster motorcycle. The bike comes based on the popular CFMoto 250NK naked motorcycle and uses the same platform and technology.
1/5 CFMoto has rolled out the new 250 CL-X quarter-litre neo-retro roadster motorcycle. The bike comes based on the popular CFMoto 250NK naked motorcycle and uses the same platform and technology.
The 250 CL-X sits as an entry-level version of the 700 CL-X motorcycle but uses the same exact underpinnings as the CFMoto 250NK, which is a modern-looking quarter-litre naked bike.
2/5 The 250 CL-X sits as an entry-level version of the 700 CL-X motorcycle but uses the same exact underpinnings as the CFMoto 250NK, which is a modern-looking quarter-litre naked bike.
Built around trellis frame, the CFMoto 250 CL-X packs the same 249cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine found on its naked street counterpart.
3/5 Built around trellis frame, the CFMoto 250 CL-X packs the same 249cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine found on its naked street counterpart.
The suspension duties on the 250 CL-X are handled by a front upside-down fork and monoshock at the back, while for braking it gets a disc brake at both ends. Some of the key features on the model include LED lighting, fully-digital instrumentation and ABS.
4/5 The suspension duties on the 250 CL-X are handled by a front upside-down fork and monoshock at the back, while for braking it gets a disc brake at both ends. Some of the key features on the model include LED lighting, fully-digital instrumentation and ABS.
Chances are less likely that the 250 CL-X will be launched in the Indian market anytime soon. However, it may be introduced in India in 300 cc guise. For the record, the 300NK is already sold in India.
5/5 Chances are less likely that the 250 CL-X will be launched in the Indian market anytime soon. However, it may be introduced in India in 300 cc guise. For the record, the 300NK is already sold in India.
First Published Date: 19 Jan 2022, 07:20 PM IST
TAGS: CFMoto 250 CL-X New CFMoto 250 CL-X5 2022 CFMoto 250 CL-X
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Ford recalls 200K cars because brake lights can stay on
Ford recalls 200K cars because brake lights can stay on
How to choose the best motorcycle helmet
How to choose the best motorcycle helmet
In Pics: CFMoto 250 CL-X neo-retro roadster revealed
In Pics: CFMoto 250 CL-X neo-retro roadster revealed
Honda X-ADV nameplate trademarked in India. What it means?
Honda X-ADV nameplate trademarked in India. What it means?
Tesla driver faces felony charges in US, crash involving Autopilot killed two
Tesla driver faces felony charges in US, crash involving Autopilot killed two

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city