In Pics: BYD Yangwang U8 makes an appearance at the Auto Expo 2025
- BYD showcased the Yangwang U8 SUV at the Auto Expo 2025.
BYD showcased its Yangwang U8 Plug-in electric hybrid SUV to visitors at the Auto Expo 2025 in New Delhi. The China-based manufacturer sells its premium offering in the international market under the Yangwang brand name.
Featuring bold and boxy styling, looking at the U8 might remind you of the Range Rover Defender at first glance. The car gets a dual-tone paint scheme with the lower half painted in colour whereas the top half of the car is blacked out in gloss.
The rear of the car gets a prominent spare wheel with a silver and body-coloured cover. The tail lamps are LED and feature a honeycomb pattern. Unlike other SUVs which come with a black cladding, the U8 comes with a silver cladding lower down.
Behind the C-pillar of the SUV there are special horizontal lines which add character and premiumness to the SUV. The flush door handles add to the sophistication of the car.
The PHEV gets gloss black alloy wheels and the ride height of the U8 can also be electronically adjusted. It has individual wheel drive technology and is capable of floating in water for up to 30 minutes.
With all of its hardware, the U8 is capable of doing a full 360-degree tank turn. It is expected to output 1,164 bhp and gets a claimed range of up to a 1,000 km. HT Auto was not allowed to capture the interiors of BYD's U8 PHEV, however, it is offered with up to three screens on the inside.
First Published Date: 23 Jan 2025, 17:08 PM IST
