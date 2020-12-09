In pics: Bugatti Bolide hyper sports car is a stunner on four wheels

Home
6 Photos
. Updated: 09 Dec 2020, 10:31 AM IST
HT Auto Desk
Bugatti Bolide is an extreme hyper sports car that claims to be the quickest, the meanest and the most ferocious track-only beast ever.
1/6Bugatti has released full fresh images of its extreme hyper sports car - Bolide. The sports car is currently only on simulation runs and serves as an experimental design study.
2/6Bugatti Bolide gets hollow, thin-walled functional components made of an aerospace titanium alloy.
3/6The ultra hyper sports car has a thunderous 1,825 horsepower from its turbocharged 8.0-litre W16 engine and 1,850 Nm of torque,
4/6The hyper sports car weighs just 1,240 kilos. In fact, its power-to-weight ratio makes it reportedly have the same kind of downforce as those in F1 cars.
5/6Bugatti says that in simulation trials, the Bolide reached top speeds of over 500 kmph. Interestingly, it reportedly takes 3:07.1 minutes to complete a lap at Le Mans.
6/6According to Bugatti's own admission, it has never designed a vehicle such as the Bolide. However, currently there is no word on if there will be limited numbers produced or if the entire project is treated as a one-off exercise.
