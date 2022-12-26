HT Auto
In pics: BSF jawans use Royal Enfield 350 cc bikes to create world records

Border Security Force's (BSF) bike stunt team has created different world records riding on Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycles recently.
| Updated on: 26 Dec 2022, 13:45 PM
Inspector Himanshu Sirohi, Captain of All Women Motorcycle Team of BSF, set Limca Book of Record for longest standing ride on side bracket of a Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycle.
Inspector Himanshu Sirohi, Captain of All Women Motorcycle Team of BSF, set Limca Book of Record for longest standing ride on side bracket of a Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycle.
She rode the bike in standing position for more than six hours, travelling more than 175 kms.
The achievement has been entered in the Limca Book of Records.
She rode the bike in standing position for more than six hours, travelling more than 175 kms. 
She rode the bike in standing position for more than six hours, travelling more than 175 kms.  (BSF)
She rode the bike in standing position for more than six hours, travelling more than 175 kms. 
She rode the bike in standing position for more than six hours, travelling more than 175 kms. 
The achievement has been entered in the Limca Book of Records.
The achievement has been entered in the Limca Book of Records. (BSF)
The achievement has been entered in the Limca Book of Records.
The achievement has been entered in the Limca Book of Records.

Inspector Awadhesh Kumar Singh, Inspector of BSF's Janbaz Daredevil Motorcycle Team has set a world record for longest standing back riding on 12 feet and 10 inch pole facing backward.
Inspector Awadhesh Kumar Singh, Inspector of BSF's Janbaz Daredevil Motorcycle Team has set a world record for longest standing back riding on 12 feet and 10 inch pole facing backward.
He rode without a break for five hours, 26 minutes and three seconds, covering 174.1 kilometres.
Inspector Awadhesh Kumar Singh, Inspector of BSF's Janbaz Daredevil Motorcycle Team has set a world record for longest standing back riding on 12 feet and 10 inch pole facing backward.
He rode without a break for five hours, 26 minutes and three seconds, covering 174.1 kilometres.
He rode without a break for five hours, 26 minutes and three seconds, covering 174.1 kilometres. (BSF)
He rode without a break for five hours, 26 minutes and three seconds, covering 174.1 kilometres.
He rode without a break for five hours, 26 minutes and three seconds, covering 174.1 kilometres.
CT Prosenjit Narayan Dev, member of BSF Janbaz Daredevil Motorcycle Team, has set a world record for longest standing ride on fuel tank of a Royal Enfield 350 cc bike.
CT Prosenjit Narayan Dev, member of BSF Janbaz Daredevil Motorcycle Team, has set a world record for longest standing ride on fuel tank of a Royal Enfield 350 cc bike.
He rode without a break for one hour, 40 minutes and six seconds, covering 59.1 kilometres.
CT Prosenjit Narayan Dev, member of BSF Janbaz Daredevil Motorcycle Team, has set a world record for longest standing ride on fuel tank of a Royal Enfield 350 cc bike.
He rode without a break for one hour, 40 minutes and six seconds, covering 59.1 kilometres.
He rode without a break for one hour, 40 minutes and six seconds, covering 59.1 kilometres. (BSF)
He rode without a break for one hour, 40 minutes and six seconds, covering 59.1 kilometres.
He rode without a break for one hour, 40 minutes and six seconds, covering 59.1 kilometres.
Inspector Vishwajeet Bhatia, member of BSF Janbaz Daredevil Motorcycle Team, has set a world record for longest ride in lying position upside facing on seat of Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycle by riding without break for two hours, six minutes and 17 seconds, covering 70.2 kilometres.
Inspector Vishwajeet Bhatia, member of BSF Janbaz Daredevil Motorcycle Team, has set a world record for longest ride in lying position upside facing on seat of Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycle by riding without break for two hours, six minutes and 17 seconds, covering 70.2 kilometres.
Inspector Vishwajeet Bhatia, member of BSF Janbaz Daredevil Motorcycle Team, has set a world record for longest ride in lying position upside facing on seat of Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycle by riding without break for two hours, six minutes and 17 seconds, covering 70.2 kilometres.
Inspector Vishwajeet Bhatia, member of BSF Janbaz Daredevil Motorcycle Team, has set a world record for longest ride in lying position upside facing on seat of Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycle by riding without break for two hours, six minutes and 17 seconds, covering 70.2 kilometres.
Inspector Awadhesh Singh and Ct Sudhakar have successfully created world record for longest ride of two persons on top of 12-feet ladder mounted on a RE 350 cc bike, without break for two hours, 21 minutes and 48 seconds, covering 81.5 kilometres.
Inspector Awadhesh Singh and Ct Sudhakar have successfully created world record for longest ride of two persons on top of 12-feet ladder mounted on a RE 350 cc bike, without break for two hours, 21 minutes and 48 seconds, covering 81.5 kilometres.
Inspector Awadhesh Singh and Ct Sudhakar have successfully created world record for longest ride of two persons on top of 12-feet ladder mounted on a RE 350 cc bike, without break for two hours, 21 minutes and 48 seconds, covering 81.5 kilometres.
Inspector Awadhesh Singh and Ct Sudhakar have successfully created world record for longest ride of two persons on top of 12-feet ladder mounted on a RE 350 cc bike, without break for two hours, 21 minutes and 48 seconds, covering 81.5 kilometres.
