In pics: Brixton Cromwell 1200 range launched in India. Check price, features, and more

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Nov 2024, 18:22 PM
Brixton Motorcycles is an Austrian brand that has officially entered the Indian market with the launch of four models.
Brixton Cromwell 1200
The Brixton Cromwell 1200 range has launched in India with two models and a starting price of 7.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Brixton has partnered with KAW Veloce Motors to carry out manufacturing and distribution and has set up a facility in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.  (Brixton )
The Brixton Cromwell 1200 range has launched in India with two models and a starting price of 7.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Brixton has partnered with KAW Veloce Motors to carry out manufacturing and distribution and has set up a facility in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. 
Brixton Cromwell 1200
The range starts with the Cromwell 1200 which is positioned as a neo-retro roadster priced at an ex-showroom price of 7.84 lakh. It gets round LED headlights, a large 16-litre tank, and sleek sidepanels.   (Brixton )
The range starts with the Cromwell 1200 which is positioned as a neo-retro roadster priced at an ex-showroom price of 7.84 lakh. It gets round LED headlights, a large 16-litre tank, and sleek sidepanels.  
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X
The Brixton Cromwell 1200 X is a scrambler based heavily on the standard Cromwell 1200. This model is limited to just 100 units for India and will be available for 9.10 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant gets fuel tank pads and higher set handlebars.  (Brixton )
The Brixton Cromwell 1200 X is a scrambler based heavily on the standard Cromwell 1200. This model is limited to just 100 units for India and will be available for 9.10 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant gets fuel tank pads and higher set handlebars. 

Brixton Cromwell 1200
Both Cromwell 1200 variants are powered by a 1,222cc liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine that delivers 81.8 bhp and 108 Nm of torque. This unit comes paired with a six-speed gearbox and boasts a top speed of 198 kmph. (Brixton )
Both Cromwell 1200 variants are powered by a 1,222cc liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine that delivers 81.8 bhp and 108 Nm of torque. This unit comes paired with a six-speed gearbox and boasts a top speed of 198 kmph.
Brixton Cromwell 1200
The Cromwell 1200 is offered in three colour options, which are Cargo Green, Timberwolf Grey, and Backstage Black. Side panels are offered in the body colour.  (Brixton )
The Cromwell 1200 is offered in three colour options, which are Cargo Green, Timberwolf Grey, and Backstage Black. Side panels are offered in the body colour. 
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X
The limited-run Brixton Cromwell 1200 X features drilled aluminium throttle body covers. The seat has been changed on this model to better suit the scrambler aesthetic, and the bike is available in the sole Offwhite colour option. (Brixton )
The limited-run Brixton Cromwell 1200 X features drilled aluminium throttle body covers. The seat has been changed on this model to better suit the scrambler aesthetic, and the bike is available in the sole Offwhite colour option.
Brixton Cromwell 1200
Braking duties on both models are taken up by two 310 mm discs in the front and a single 260 mm rear disc, with Nissin calipers all around. The bike further features a dual-channel ABS from Bosch. (Brixton )
Braking duties on both models are taken up by two 310 mm discs in the front and a single 260 mm rear disc, with Nissin calipers all around. The bike further features a dual-channel ABS from Bosch.
Brixton Cromwell 1200
Suspension components are sourced from Kayaba and include telescopic front forks with 120 mm travel. The rear end features stereo rear shocks which are adjustable for preload and feature 87 mm of travel. (Brixton )
Suspension components are sourced from Kayaba and include telescopic front forks with 120 mm travel. The rear end features stereo rear shocks which are adjustable for preload and feature 87 mm of travel.
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X
In terms of features, the Cromwell 1200 range is offered with a round TFT display with a classic round dial that changes as per the riding mode. There are two distinct riding modes called Eco and Sport. The bikes further feature traction control and cruise control. (Brixton )
In terms of features, the Cromwell 1200 range is offered with a round TFT display with a classic round dial that changes as per the riding mode. There are two distinct riding modes called Eco and Sport. The bikes further feature traction control and cruise control.
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X
The two-pipe exhaust is made entirely of stainless steel, and on the standard Cromwell 1200, it gets a lacquered black finish with the Backstage Black paint scheme. The Cargo Green and Timberwolf Grey colour options bring a brushed texture to the exhaust.   (Brixton )
The two-pipe exhaust is made entirely of stainless steel, and on the standard Cromwell 1200, it gets a lacquered black finish with the Backstage Black paint scheme. The Cargo Green and Timberwolf Grey colour options bring a brushed texture to the exhaust.  
First Published Date: 20 Nov 2024, 18:22 PM IST
TAGS: roadster scrambler Brixton Brixton Cromwell 1200

