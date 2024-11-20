In pics: Brixton Cromwell 1200 range launched in India. Check price, features, and more
The Brixton Cromwell 1200 range has launched in India with two models and a starting price of ₹7.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Brixton has partnered with KAW Veloce Motors to carry out manufacturing and distribution and has set up a facility in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.
The range starts with the Cromwell 1200 which is positioned as a neo-retro roadster priced at an ex-showroom price of ₹7.84 lakh. It gets round LED headlights, a large 16-litre tank, and sleek sidepanels.
The Brixton Cromwell 1200 X is a scrambler based heavily on the standard Cromwell 1200. This model is limited to just 100 units for India and will be available for ₹9.10 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant gets fuel tank pads and higher set handlebars.
Both Cromwell 1200 variants are powered by a 1,222cc liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine that delivers 81.8 bhp and 108 Nm of torque. This unit comes paired with a six-speed gearbox and boasts a top speed of 198 kmph.
The Cromwell 1200 is offered in three colour options, which are Cargo Green, Timberwolf Grey, and Backstage Black. Side panels are offered in the body colour.
The limited-run Brixton Cromwell 1200 X features drilled aluminium throttle body covers. The seat has been changed on this model to better suit the scrambler aesthetic, and the bike is available in the sole Offwhite colour option.
Braking duties on both models are taken up by two 310 mm discs in the front and a single 260 mm rear disc, with Nissin calipers all around. The bike further features a dual-channel ABS from Bosch.
Suspension components are sourced from Kayaba and include telescopic front forks with 120 mm travel. The rear end features stereo rear shocks which are adjustable for preload and feature 87 mm of travel.
In terms of features, the Cromwell 1200 range is offered with a round TFT display with a classic round dial that changes as per the riding mode. There are two distinct riding modes called Eco and Sport. The bikes further feature traction control and cruise control.
The two-pipe exhaust is made entirely of stainless steel, and on the standard Cromwell 1200, it gets a lacquered black finish with the Backstage Black paint scheme. The Cargo Green and Timberwolf Grey colour options bring a brushed texture to the exhaust.
