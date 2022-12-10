Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: BMW XM, the flagship SUV of the brand with 644 bhp

BMW XM is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged engine. It puts out 644 bhp and 800 Nm. The XM can hit 100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds. 
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Dec 2022, 16:08 PM
1/11 BMW XM is the new flagship SUV from the brand. It is priced at 2.60 Crore (ex-showroom). 
2/11 The SUV is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged petrol engine with a plug-in hybrid system. 
3/11 In the front, the BMW kidney grille is illuminated. The front-look is very aggressive with split headlamp setup. 
4/11 At the rear, there are twin hexagonal tailpipes positioned vertically.

5/11 The interior gets coffee brown vintage leather and soft nappa leather upholstery. 
6/11 There are golden accents on the exterior and 22-inch alloy wheels and BMW is offering 23-inch alloy wheels as accessory.
7/11 The engine puts out 644 bhp of max power and 800 Nm of peak torque. The transmission on duty is an 8-speed torque converter unit. 
8/11 BMW XM can hit a top speed of 250 kmph which can be increased to 270 kmph if the person opts for M Driver's Package. 
9/11 BWM XM can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.3 seconds. 
10/11 BMW XM can drive on electric power alone up to 88 km. 
11/11 XM has a battery capacity of 25.7 kWh and it can be charged using a 7.4 kW AC fast charger. 
First Published Date: 10 Dec 2022, 16:08 PM IST
