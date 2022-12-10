In pics: BMW XM, the flagship SUV of the brand with 644 bhp
BMW XM is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged engine. It puts out 644 bhp and 800 Nm. The XM can hit 100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds.
BMW XM is the new flagship SUV from the brand. It is priced at ₹2.60 Crore (ex-showroom).
The SUV is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged petrol engine with a plug-in hybrid system.
In the front, the BMW kidney grille is illuminated. The front-look is very aggressive with split headlamp setup.
At the rear, there are twin hexagonal tailpipes positioned vertically.
Similar CarsFind more Cars
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Bmw 5 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹63.4 - 73.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Bmw X6
2998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.31 kmpl
₹95 Lakhs - 1.02 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Bmw X3-m
2993 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹99.9 - 99.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
The interior gets coffee brown vintage leather and soft nappa leather upholstery.
There are golden accents on the exterior and 22-inch alloy wheels and BMW is offering 23-inch alloy wheels as accessory.
The engine puts out 644 bhp of max power and 800 Nm of peak torque. The transmission on duty is an 8-speed torque converter unit.
BMW XM can hit a top speed of 250 kmph which can be increased to 270 kmph if the person opts for M Driver's Package.
BWM XM can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.3 seconds.
BMW XM can drive on electric power alone up to 88 km.
XM has a battery capacity of 25.7 kWh and it can be charged using a 7.4 kW AC fast charger.
First Published Date: 10 Dec 2022, 16:08 PM IST
Recommended for youView all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS