In pics: BMW S 1000 RR launched in India with 207 bhp
BMW S 1000 RR gets cosmetic and mechanical upgrades. The engine now puts out 207 bhp and 113 Nm. The torque output stays the same but power output has been increased by 2 bhp.
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
10 Dec 2022, 17:14 PM
BMW S 1000 RR has been launched in the Indian market. It is priced between ₹20.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹24.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
BMW S 1000 RR is offered in three variants. There is Standard, Pro and Pro M Sport.
BMW Motorrad has updated the motorcycle cosmetically as well as mechanically.
The engine now puts out 206 bhp of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The power is increased by 2 bhp while the torque output stays the same.
The rev limiter has been increased to 14,600 rpm. The increase in power output comes from new intake geometry and new design of intake funnels.
There is also BMW ShiftCam technology and a shorter secondary gear ratio for more traction at the rear wheel.
Cosmetic changes include new liveries. There are new winglets in the front that now produce up to 10 kgs of downforce depending on the speed that the rider is doing.
The 6.5-inch TFT screen now features more functions and a new rev counter display.
The TFT screen can be controlled using a Multi-Controller located on the left handlebar.
The motorcycle comes with ABS Pro but now it also gets Brake Slide Assist and ABS Pro "Slick" setting functions.
10 Dec 2022, 17:14 PM IST