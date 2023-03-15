HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Bmw R 18 B Heavy Duty Custom Bike Looks Out Worldly

In pics: BMW R 18 B Heavy Duty custom bike looks out worldly

The windshield of the BMW R 18 B Heavy Duty has been chopped while the steering head and the triple clamps have been redone.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Mar 2023, 15:02 PM
BMW Motorrad partnered with German customizer Fred Kodlin to customize the R 18 B, and the one-off product of this collaboration is called the Heavy Duty. 
1/9
The BMW R 18 B Heavy Duty was customised for the Daytona Bike Week and is the result of months of work.
2/9
The biggest challenge was restructuring the frame of the BMW R 18 B Heavy Duty as the customisation involved a lot of metal work. 
3/9
The bodywork of the BMW R 18 B Heavy Duty alone took about three months as a completely new sheet metal tank was created - longer than the original, flowing in shape and with indentations on the sides.
4/9
Paintwork on the BMW R 18 B Heavy Duty has been done by tattoo artist Marcel Sinnwell. Colour gradients were completely airbrushed with translucent paint.
5/9
Design touches on the R 18 B Heavy Duty are provided by hand-painted pinstripes.
6/9
The original mobile phone charging compartment, on the other hand, has been taken over from the R 18 B.
7/9
The top portion of the BMW R 18 B Heavy Duty features a strong waistline in the seat area and a flowing connection to the side cases.
8/9
The motorcycle looks out worldly, as if it is made for a trip to the galaxy.
9/9
First Published Date: 15 Mar 2023, 15:02 PM IST
