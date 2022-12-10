In pics: BMW M340i xDrive is the quickest BMW to be produced in India
BMW M340i xDrive is powered by a 2,998 cc straight-six petrol engine which produces an output of 368 bhp and 500 Nm maximum torque.
BMW M340i xDrive is the high-performance version of the 3 Series. It is priced at ₹69.20 lakh (ex-showroom).
BMW M340i xDrive comes with a 3.0-litre straight six engine, It puts out 368 bhp and 500 Nm maximum torque.
BMW M340i xDrive comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters mounted behind the steering wheel.
The M340i xDrive can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 4.4 seconds.
The M340i is fitted with M Sport exhaust has as standard.
There are different driving modes on offer and there is xDrive all-wheel drive system on offer as well.
Other mechanical changes include M Sport rear differential, M Sport suspension, M Sport brakes, Variable Sport steering and BMW Performance Control System.
First Published Date: 10 Dec 2022, 16:40 PM IST
