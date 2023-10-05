In pics: BMW M 1000 R comes as the naked version of M 1000 RR
BMW M 1000 R comes to India through CBU or Completely Built Up route.
By:
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 05 Oct 2023, 17:37 PM 1/7 BMW Motorrad has launched the M 1000 R in the Indian market which comes through CBU or Completely Built Up route, because of which it is priced at ₹33 lakh (ex-showroom). There is also a Competition version which is priced at ₹38 lakh (ex-showroom). 2/7 The motorcycle can be pre-booked at BMW Motorrad India-authorised dealerships and deliveries will begin in January 2024. Powering the M 1000 R is a 999 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine that produces 209 bhp of max power at 14,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm. 3/7 BMW claims that the M 1000 R has a top speed of 280 kmph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds. BMW offers various riding modes to choose from. There is Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race and Race Pro. The gearbox is also ready for a reverse gear shift pattern and comes with an anti-hopping clutch. 4/7 The engine features BMW's ShiftCam technology. It helps in increasing the torque output in low and mid-range. BMW is using titanium valves, a new spring assembly on the exhaust side, narrower and lighter cam followers and optimised camshafts. The intake system features shorter intake funnels for optimised charge exchange at high engine speeds. 5/7 The motorcycle comes with Dynamic Traction Control, Wheelie Control, 6-axis IMU, Engine Brake Control, Traction Control, Wheelie Control, ABS and ABS Pro. The manufacturer now also offers launch control and a pit-lane speed limiter. 6/7 Some of the other features that the BMW M 1000 R gets are a 6.5-inch TFT screen, a rear USB port to charge mobile devices, LED lights, electronic cruise control and heated grips. 7/7 The Competition version of the BMW M 1000 R bike costs more because it comes with M Carbon wheels, M rider footrest system, M Carbon parts such as rear wheel cover and chain guard, front wheel cover, tank covers, airbox cover with tapes, wind deflector, sprocket cover, the M pillion package as well as the M pillion cover and a milled, fully adjustable M rider footrest system.
First Published Date:
05 Oct 2023, 17:36 PM IST