In pics: BMW launches high performance M5 CS 2022
6 Photos
. Updated: 28 Jan 2021, 10:19 AM IST
HT Auto Desk
The new BMW M5 CS is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The new Bavarian model can produce 635 hp and zoom from 0 to 100 kmph in 3 seconds.
1/6BMW has unveiled the 2022 M5 CS model which makes the high performance sedan M5 more powerful. The new sedan arrives to become a classic object of desire with 635 hp, reduced weight and bolder character.
2/6Outside, it gets golden wheels and the carbon fibre finish. BMW calls the colour Gold Bronze, and in addition to the wheels, it can be seen on the grilles and other details. Reinforced carbon fibre is used in the hood, in the front splitter, rear air diffuser, rear spoiler and mirror covers.
3/6The model gets new springs and shock absorber adjustments, adapting the car to the lightest weight. Pirelli P Zero Corsa 20-inch rim tires line the wheels, measuring 275/35 at the front and 285/35 at the rear.
4/6The M5 CS has beautiful black carbon fibre M seats with red stitching. All seats have the Nurburgring design, where M5 CS prototypes have been seen several times.
5/6Other details on the interior include the CS mark on the seats, doors and dashboard. A new armrest fixed on the centre console replaces the previous one that opens.
6/6The new BMW M5 CS will be offered only in the 2022 model, with a limited edition for 1 year.
